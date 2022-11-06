Man wanted in connection to murder in Douglas County, officials say

34-year-old Harold Dakers is wanted in connection to a murder on November 4 in Douglas County.
Harold Dakers
Harold Dakers(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in connection to a murder.

Police said 34-year-old Harold Dakers was last seen in the Villa Rica area and is wanted in connection to a murder on November 4 in Douglas County.

Dakers is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know of Dakers’ whereabouts please contact Investigator Myrlene Jean at 770-920-4916 or mjean@sheriff.douglas.ga.us or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 770-949-5656.

