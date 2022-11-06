Two fatal shootings under investigation in metro Atlanta on Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two fatal shooting investigations are currently underway in the metro Atlanta area on Sunday.

Authorities are investigating the second fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta in less than 24 hours. That shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. at the 3800 block of Stephanie Way SW.

Officers say they located a female with a gunshot wound. Officials say “Atlanta Fire Rescue pronounced the female deceased upon their arrival.”

Homicide Investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

In DeKalb County, authorities responded to a person shot around the 600 block of Creste Lane in Decatur. Upon arrival, officers found a “juvenile male deceased from a gunshot wound.”

On Saturday, officers responded to a person shot call at 1085 Katherwood Dr. SW around 5:22 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead by officials.

Officials say the shooting remains under investigation.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.