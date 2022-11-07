2022 Georgia Author of the Year Carole Townsend to hold book signing Dec. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 2022 Georgia Author of the Year Carole Townsend will hold a book signing at Peachtree Corners City Hall Dec. 1 at 11 a.m.

Townsend will be signing her award-winning book Peachtree Corners, Georgia, the History of an Innovative and Remarkable City. The book won Townsend the Georgia Writers Association Author of the Year award in the history category.

Books are available for pre-purchase here. Books are not mailed and must be picked up at City Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

