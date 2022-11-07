12-year-old facing charges after early-morning apartment fire in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An apartment fire sent two people to the hospital and displaced more than 30 people in DeKalb County.

It happened early Monday morning at the Austin Oaks Apartments at 4371 Glenwood Road in Decatur.

A woman who lives at the complex told Atlanta News First that her 12-year-old son started the fire in the kitchen around 4 a.m. She says she isn’t sure what he was doing up at that hour.

The 12-year-old has been detained and is facing charges.

#HappeningNow Fire at an apartment complex off Glenwood Road displaces more than 30 people. The tenant says her 12-year-old son started the fire around 4:00am. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/kBFroTGXZf — Bridget Spencer (@NewswithBridget) November 7, 2022

The fire is out but fire crews remain at the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

