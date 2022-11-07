Atlanta man charged with insurance fraud, forgery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery.

Dexter Washington is accused of filing seven repair invoices detailing “collision, comprehensive, and property damage for several vehicles in need of repair.” Washington received over $43,000 from the claims.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said, “Mr. Washington used a car dealership employee to print out invoices that were zeroed out for repair. He would then create fraudulent repair invoices to receive a check from GEICO.”

Washington is charged with seven counts each of insurance fraud and forgery. He is still at large.

