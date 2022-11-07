Atlanta man charged with insurance fraud, forgery

Dexter Washington
Dexter Washington(Office Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery.

Dexter Washington is accused of filing seven repair invoices detailing “collision, comprehensive, and property damage for several vehicles in need of repair.” Washington received over $43,000 from the claims.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said, “Mr. Washington used a car dealership employee to print out invoices that were zeroed out for repair. He would then create fraudulent repair invoices to receive a check from GEICO.”

Washington is charged with seven counts each of insurance fraud and forgery. He is still at large.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A total of 250 bikes were assembled Saturday for the Southside Toys for Tots drive in Coweta...
Community comes together, assembles 250 bikes for Toys for Tots in Coweta Co.
Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home
Their greatest battle: Veterans face potentially deadly delays at Atlanta VA Medical Center
Royal Comedy
Royal Comedy 2023 tour coming to State Farm Arena Feb. 17
The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an uncontrolled fire at the Symrise...
Fire, explosions reported at Symrise Chemical Plant in Glynn Co.