Atlanta named best city for Thanksgiving by Wallethub

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wallethub has named Atlanta the nation’s best city to go for Thanksgiving. The study ranked 182 cities across the country and ranked them according to metrics such as celebrations and traditions, affordability and the weather forecast.

The city was rated No. 1 in celebrations and traditions and also scored highly on “giving thanks” and the weather, but safety and accessibility dragged its score down.

Orlando, Las Vegas, Raleigh and Gilbert, Az. round out the top five. Hileah, Fla. was the bottom city on the list.

