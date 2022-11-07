Car found believed to be owned by man who shot Henry County police officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The manhunt for 32-year-old Brentson Thomas dragged into Sunday afternoon.

The Henry County Sheriff’s office released a new photo showing what Thomas may look like as of now.

Sheriff Reginal Scandrett said Thomas shot and killed one person, and shot and injured a detention officer at the Haddon Place apartment complex in McDonough on Friday.

“Mr. Thomas I recommend you turn yourself in. We will not eat sleep or get any rest until we take you into custody. Turn yourself in,” he said.

The HCSO has not released information about what led up to the shooting, but investigators believe Thomas left in a gray Toyota Camry, which they later found in Atlanta. Scandrett said he’s armed and dangerous so if you see him, don’t approach him. Instead, you are asked to call 911.

Thomas is wanted for one count of murder, and two counts of aggravated assault.

His rap sheet extends across state lines, with a pending concealed weapon and license charge out of Miami-Dade County.

“He’s wanted out of Clayton County for assault, he’s also wanted out of Miami-Dade Florida for assault as well,” said Scandrett.

A reward of $20,000 is offered for any information that can lead to his arrest.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.