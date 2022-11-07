Three students injured when car hits building at Ivy Prep Academy on Memorial Drive

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police are responding to an incident at Ivy Prep Academy.

According to officials, a car drove into the school’s building and entered a classroom filled with students. Three students were injured and have been transported to a nearby hospital.

The driver was also transported to the hospital. It’s unknown why the driver drove into the building.

This is a developing story. Atlanta News First has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

