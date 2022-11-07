City proposal would prevent new drive-thru businesses on busy Atlanta corridor

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the most congested thoroughfares in the city of Atlanta will soon be getting a new look.

And with business development coming to the Ponce de Leon Avenue corridor, Atlanta Councilmember Amir Farokhi said it will only get more hectic.

“It’s probably one of the most heavily pedestrianized parts of town between the Beltline on one end, and midtown on the other and some neighborhoods on north and south where folks are walking and biking every day,” Farokhi said.

As a result, city leaders are considering a plan to ease some of the traffic congestion and make the area safer for pedestrians. If approved, a city council proposal would not allow any future businesses along the ponce corridor to have drive-thru windows.

“The drive-throughs really built for a different era where folks weren’t walking along that corridor as much and we think it would be safer for folks and promote the type of development we want to see,” Farokhi said.

The proposal would apply to more than just fast-food restaurants. It would also include cleaners or any other business that might use a drive-thru.

“I’m all for safety. And I do understand that, you know because we’ve got a driveway here. And if you don’t look carefully enough, if you don’t look left or right, you might run over somebody coming in the other direction. So, I’m all for safety. I think it’s a good idea,” Riley said.

“This isn’t going to prevent McDonald’s or Chick-fil-A or anyone else from the opening shop on the corridor. But the model of how that restaurant is going to work will need to be different in the future,” Farokhi said.

