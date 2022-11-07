Cobb County voters react to more than 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County voters are reacting to more than 1,000 absentee ballots not being mailed.

A Cobb County resident named Tomika said she had to ask election officials about hers.

Tomika told Atlanta News First she requested the absentee ballot in September, along with her parents. Tomika did not want to give her last name.

They both received theirs, but she said she did not.

“This is a huge trust issue for me,” Tomika said.

According to Tomika, election officials told her they never received her request but immediately sent a ballot.

She now worries about those who may not have realized their absentee ballot never came.

According to Cobb County, 1,046 requested absentee ballots were never mailed.

They said out of that number, 498 residents were identified and are urged to vote in person on election day.

Cobb County officials continued to say they are attempting to contact those who were impacted.

“What about the people who are not here or elderly people who needed help?” Tomika asked.

According to Elections and Registration Director Janine Eveler, it was a human error.

Eveler also pointed to long hours and exhaustion for staff, saying still that is no excuse.

“It should not have to be this hard to vote,” Tomika said. “There are a lot of people who paid the price for us to vote, I shouldn’t be going through these types of issues to cast a ballot.”

