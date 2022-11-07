Community comes together, assembles 250 bikes for Toys for Tots in Coweta Co.

A total of 250 bikes were assembled Saturday for the Southside Toys for Tots drive in Coweta County.(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Members of the community came out in full force to support a good cause over the weekend in Coweta County.

On Saturday, residents and local law enforcement gathered for the annual Bike Build. Altogether, they assembled 250 bicycles for the Southside Toys for Tots drive.

It was a great turnout for the annual Coweta County Bike Build.(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

All of the bikes assembled will go to children in need in the community for Christmas.

Find out more about Toys for Tots here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

