Community comes together, assembles 250 bikes for Toys for Tots in Coweta Co.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Members of the community came out in full force to support a good cause over the weekend in Coweta County.

On Saturday, residents and local law enforcement gathered for the annual Bike Build. Altogether, they assembled 250 bicycles for the Southside Toys for Tots drive.

It was a great turnout for the annual Coweta County Bike Build. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

All of the bikes assembled will go to children in need in the community for Christmas.

Find out more about Toys for Tots here.

