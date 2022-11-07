Community comes together, assembles 250 bikes for Toys for Tots in Coweta Co.
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Members of the community came out in full force to support a good cause over the weekend in Coweta County.
On Saturday, residents and local law enforcement gathered for the annual Bike Build. Altogether, they assembled 250 bicycles for the Southside Toys for Tots drive.
All of the bikes assembled will go to children in need in the community for Christmas.
Find out more about Toys for Tots here.
