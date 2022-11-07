Day of the Dead festivals held Sunday in metro Atlanta

Day of the Dead celebration in East Point
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of people celebrated the Day of the Dead or Dia de Muertos at two events on Sunday in metro Atlanta.

The East Point Public Art Division held a celebration at East Point City Hall. A much larger event was hosted by the Historic Oakland Cemetery, which was organized by the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta and the Institute of Mexican Culture in Atlanta.

Both events featured altars, food, music and dancing.

The traditional Mexican holiday allows family and friends to remember and pay their respects to the deceased.

One local artist who performed in East Point says events like the one in East Point allow those who celebrate the tradition to pass their culture along to future generations.

