Dispute leads to deadly shooting in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after a deadly shooting Sunday morning in Clayton County.

Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, Clayton County Police say they were flagged down at Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road in reference to a shooting. Officers found the victim, identified as 29-year-old Willie Tucker, in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was immediately transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Because the incident had just occurred, officers say they observed the suspected shooter, identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Powell, attempting to walk away from the scene. He was quickly taken into custody and was in possession of the weapon used during the shooting, according to Clayton County PD.

During the investigation, officers learned that Tucker and Powell knew each other and were involved in a dispute.

Powell was charged with Malice Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.