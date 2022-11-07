FIRST ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory for metro Atlanta until 10 AM

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Watch out for patchy, dense fog as you drive to work this morning.

High - 81°

Normal high - 68°

Chance of rain - 30%

FIRST ALERT for fog

A dense fog advisory is in effect for all of metro Atlanta until 10 a.m. this morning. Watch out for patchy, dense fog as you drive to work.

After some morning fog, we’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the low 80s, which is record heat! A few showers will be possible this evening as you drive home from work.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with plenty of sunshine. We’ll see more showers on Friday ahead of a cold front, which will provide much colder temperatures this weekend.

