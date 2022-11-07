Gov. Brian Kemp makes final push for re-election with statewide campaign tour

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Election Day is Tuesday and candidates are out making their final pitches to get votes.

Gubernatorial incumbent Brian Kemp is going all over the state Monday to convince hold-out voters to keep him in office.

“My opponent, Stacey Abrams, said Georgia is the worst state in the country to live. We feel differently. We feel like it’s the best state in the country to live, work, and raise our families,” said Governor Kemp.

Gov. Kemp is covering a lot of ground with other candidates on the Republican ticket, flying to Columbus, Macon, Albany, and Savannah before heading back to the metro Monday evening for a rally in Cobb County.

“Fighting for our values and what we believe in: empowering our people to have economic prosperity and opportunity, no matter their neighborhood,” said Kemp.

At the Fulton County airport Monday morning, the gubernatorial incumbent talked about his plans if re-elected.

“We’re going to go back in January. We’re going to do another tax rebate to send taxpayers another billion dollars of their money back to them because we’ve had another record year in revenues. We’re also going to help do a one-time property tax relief grant,” said Kemp.

He also campaigned for U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

“Are you going to vote for a United States senator who’s voted with Joe Biden 96% of the time or are you going to go vote for someone who’s voting on ending 40-year high inflation, getting better domestic energy policy, fixing the disaster at the border,” said Governor Kemp.

A final statewide poll by Landmark Communications has Governor Kemp leading challenger Stacey Abrams by a 52 to 46% margin.

“I’m not worried about any polls, and I don’t think anybody else is either. We are working like there’s no tomorrow, even though there is. We’re going to be working tomorrow as well. We’ll let the final poll be Tuesday, November the 8th,” said Kemp.

Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams will be hosting a “Let’s Get It Done” phone and text party, calling voters about her vision for the state. That’s tonight at 6 in Atlanta.

