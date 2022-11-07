Gwinnett County officials seek extra poll workers for election day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re looking for a different way to participate in the democratic process on Tuesday and get paid, Gwinnett County officials are in need of additional poll workers.

Gwinnett County election officials are encouraging people to come out for a hiring event tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone interested in making extra cash as a poll worker.

The hiring event is at the Mountain Park activity building in Lilburn.

Training will be in-person or online, depending on what role someone is hired for

Applicants must be able to speak English, however, people who also speak Spanish are needed too.

Workers can earn up to a $390 dollar stipend by working as a poll official.

In Cobb County, residents are frustrated after more than 1,000 absentee ballots have not been mailed.

According to Cobb County officials, 1,046 people requested absentee ballots were never mailed.

They said out of that number, 498 residents were identified and are urged to vote in person on election day.

