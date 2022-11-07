Hispanic community fears future gentrification after sale of Plaza Fiesta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular shopping center in the Hispanic community has a new owner.

When Patricia Hernandez immigrated to the United States, from El Salvador in 2005, there was one place she instantly felt at home: Plaza Fiesta on Buford Highway.

“It’s a beautiful space,” Hernandez said. “Very safe, very convenient for people who don’t speak English.”

With close to 250 retail stores, restaurants, and healthcare services, the 32-acre property in Chamblee has been a staple in the community for decades. Hernandez fears that could change under new ownership.

“I don’t want the big people, that’s how I see it, describe them, taking over our culture,” she said.

Charlotte-based Asana Partners recently acquired Plaza Fiesta, from Dallas-based Sarofim Realty Advisors, for an undisclosed price, according to CBRE Atlanta, the realty firm that represented the seller and procured the buyer.

“Representing Plaza Fiesta in the marketplace was an honor and a career hallmark for our team. The property is the hub for the region’s growing Hispanic community and offers a truly authentic retail experience unlike any other in Atlanta and beyond,” said Kevin Hurley, Senior Vice President with CBRE Atlanta.

Asana Properties, which owns Krog Street Market, hasn’t publicly shared its plans for the property which is concerning for those who frequent Plaza Fiesta.

“It’s a luxury bringing my kids to Ponce City Market or Krog Street Market, but I can’t afford it and I can only imagine other people,” said Hernandez. “This is going to bring rent higher. It scares me a lot, especially for the immigrants, some undocumented. I can’t imagine how they feel if they even know. It’s sad.

Aido Santos grew up near Plaza Fiesta and has fond memories of the mall. She worries about possible gentrification but wants to remain hopeful.

“I think we do need to have to have an idea of what they’re going to do first,” Santos said. “We all have really good childhood memories there and to this day we all still go there to eat, to learn about our culture. I hope they talk to us and let us know what their plans are because this was out of the blue.”

“We have been huge fans and patrons of Plaza Fiesta for many years and watched it thrive under thoughtful ownership and management,” Hurley said. “We are thrilled to have found a new sponsor that will continue to be a great steward of such a special property.”

Plaza Fiesta was 95 percent leased at the time of the sale, according to CBRE.

Atlanta News First reached out to Asana Partners for comment but did not receive a response by the time this article was published.

