M2R Fence Gallery visits Powder Springs through Nov. 26

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The M2R Fence Gallery art installation is making its way to downtown Powder Springs for the last stop of 2022.

The Gallery began as a part of M2R Trailfest in Marietta before traveling throughout Cobb County. More than 100 art panels have been installed throughout Thurman Springs Park featuring work by artists, photographers and local students.

This is the third year in a row that Thurman Springs Park has hosted the gallery.

The art installation will remain in Thurman Springs Park until Nov. 26.

