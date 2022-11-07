Man responsible for car break-in sought by Atlanta police

Police are offering up to a $2,000 reward
Person of interest
Person of interest(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man responsible for a car break-in in Atlanta Nov. 2.

Officers responded to a call at 375 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE at 8:45 p.m. A man claimed his car had been broken into and that golf clubs were stolen from it. Police are looking for help identifying the man responsible.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit online. Police are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Plaza Fiesta on Buford Highway
Hispanic community fears future gentrification after sale of Plaza Fiesta
Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation is trying to make sure that the people they work with,...
Visually impaired Georgians prepare to hit the polls
City proposal would prevent new drive-thru businesses on busy Atlanta corridor
FILE - Voters stand in a line as they wait to vote early on Oct. 19, 2020, in Athens, Ga....
Youngest of voters double, chance to triple turnout at the polls in Georgia