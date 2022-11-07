Man responsible for car break-in sought by Atlanta police

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man responsible for a car break-in in Atlanta Nov. 2.

Officers responded to a call at 375 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE at 8:45 p.m. A man claimed his car had been broken into and that golf clubs were stolen from it. Police are looking for help identifying the man responsible.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit online. Police are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information.

