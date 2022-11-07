MARTA hosts job fair for bus operators, technicians Nov. 10

MARTA bus driving in Atlanta
MARTA bus driving in Atlanta(CBS46)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA will host a job fair for bus operators and technicians Nov. 10 at MARTA headquarters.

Pay for operators starts at $17.74 per hour and $23.91 per hour for technicians. Operators must be 21 or older, have a high school diploma and a Class C driver’s license (regular) and pass a physical test and drug screening. Technicians must be 18 or older, have a diploma and a license and have completed “auto, transit bus, diesel, or maintenance programs” or equivalent experience.

MARTA will train all permit or driver’s license holders for their Commercial Driver’s License. They are also offering a $3,000 signing bonus.

The job fair will begin at 3 p.m. Nov. 10. MARTA headquarters are located near the Lindbergh Center train station.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Two people were injured in an early-morning apartment fire in Decatur.
12-year-old facing charges after early-morning apartment fire in DeKalb County
A Davidson County resident enters an early voting location on Thursday to vote.
Georgia ACLU files lawsuit for ballots to be sent to voters
DAY OF THE DEAD OAKLAND CEMETERY
Day of the Dead festivals held Sunday in metro Atlanta
Xavier McGhee and Jamal Bradley
Two Douglas County men charged with insurance fraud, forgery
Investigators say 12-year-old set fire at apartment complex in Decatur
Investigators say 12-year-old set fire at apartment complex in Decatur