Plaza Fiesta sold to Krog Street Market owners for undisclosed price

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Chamblee marketplace Plaza Fiesta is changing hands. CBRE sold the marketplace to Charlotte-based Asana Partners for an undisclosed price.

Plaza Fiesta spans over 344,000 square feet and is a hub for Atlanta’s Hispanic community, which has exploded since the 1980s. The shopping center was first built as the Buford-Clairmont Mall in 1968.

CBRE Senior Vice President Kevin Hurley said, “Representing Plaza Fiesta in the marketplace was an honor and a career hallmark for our team. We are thrilled to have found a new sponsor that will continue to be a great steward of such a special property.”

The purchase expands Asana’s footprint in Atlanta; the company already owns Midtown Promenade, Krog Street Market and the Brickworks office complex, among others.

