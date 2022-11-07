Prominent metro Atlanta car dealership owner passes away at 67

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The president and CEO of a prominent Atlanta car dealership has died at 67.

Jimmy Ellis became the President and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group in January 2015.

Prior to that, Jimmy was the vice president and chief operating officer for 18 years.

“James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis, of Suwanee, Georgia, peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 5, at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital surrounded by his loving family,” an obituary stated.

Funeral services for Jimmy will be held on Wednesday, November 9, at Johns Creek Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Shaun King officiating.

Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners.

The family will gather with friends on Tuesday, November 8, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory.

The family asks that contributions be made to Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center - Medical Office Building at Scottish Rite Hospital - https://bit.ly/3zVc8dl

