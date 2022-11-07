Royal Comedy 2023 tour coming to State Farm Arena Feb. 17

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Royal Comedy 2023 tour featuring Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford and Special K will come to the State Farm Arena Feb. 17.

The tour will bring decades of stand-up comedy experience to the State Farm Arena. The quartet are mainstays on television and film, regularly appearing on shows on BET, Comedy Central and Showtime.

More information can be found here. Tickets will go on sale Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

