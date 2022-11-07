Shoe fundraiser in East Point supports local elementary school

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - East Point Councilmember Lance Robertson is leading a shoe fundraiser to support people in need both internationally and right here in the Atlanta area. Robertson is partnering with Funds2Orgs to collect gently worn, used, and new shoes to send to “Haiti, Africa, and other less fortunate countries.”

The fundraiser also hopes to raise money for a local elementary school. The goal is to collect a total of 2,500 shoes to raise $1,000 dollars for Conley Hills Elementary School. The fundraiser runs until Dec. 31.

You can drop off shoes here:

East Point City Hall - 2757 East Point St.

East Point Fire Station #2 - 3171 Norman Berry Dr.

East Point Fire Station #3 - 3800 North Commerce Dr.

East Point Fire Station #4 - 2222 Ben Hill Rd.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.