Two Douglas County men charged with insurance fraud, forgery

Xavier McGhee and Jamal Bradley
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Douglas County men have been charged with insurance fraud and forgery.

Jamal Bradley and Xavier McGhee were involved in an accident on I-20 in May 2021. Both were listed as the not-at-fault driver but aroused suspicion when they filed claims saying they were both injured in the accident.

The men forged medical records and bills to get a $54,000 combined payout.

Both are charged with insurance fraud and forgery. They are still at large.

