Uncontrolled fire, explosions reported at Symrise Chemical Plant in Glynn Co.

The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an uncontrolled fire at the Symrise...
The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an uncontrolled fire at the Symrise Chemical Plant at Colonel’s Island.(Glynn County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an uncontrolled fire at the Symrise Chemical Plant at Colonel’s Island.

The plant has been evacuated and multiple explosions have been reported.

The sheriff’s office has also begun evacuating Hickory Bluff, Sanctuary Cove, Satilla Shores and Royal Oaks neighborhoods.

The sheriff’s office has engaged Code Red and there is a multi agency fire detail heading to the scene.

WTOC has a crew on way to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Two people were injured in an early-morning apartment fire in Decatur.
12-year-old facing charges after early-morning apartment fire in DeKalb County
12-year-old being charged in connection to apartment fire in Decatur
12-year-old being charged in connection to apartment fire in Decatur
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Voters go to the polls tomorrow for historic midterms | 2022 Georgia election news
12-year-old facing charges after early-morning apartment fire in DeKalb County