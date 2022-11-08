Atlanta police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to two murders

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of two people, according to Atlanta police officials.

Authorities were alerted to a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria that was connected to a person wanted for multiple murders and violent crimes in Fulton County and DeKalb Counties.

On Oct. 29, after attempting a traffic stop on Fairburn Rd. at a nearby gas station, a man exited the vehicle and tried to escape.

Body camera footage

After a brief chase, the man, later identified as Jadarius Carr was arrested. He faces possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction charges.

Officials say he also has a warrant for aggravated assault with a weapon on March 2 and an arrest warrant for an aggravated assault on Sept. 8.

The arrest warrants from police in Atlanta and East Point were made on Oct. 17.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cobb County man sentenced to life for beating, raping girlfriend
Atlanta News First has teams of reporters across the metro area, covering Georgia's historic...
ELECTION DAY LIVE BLOG | 1 DeKalb polling location to stay open until 7:39 p.m.
WANF First Alert Headline
FIRST ALERT | Remnants of Nicole to bring soaking rain, breezy winds to North Georgia
Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets band
HBCU Battle of the Bands returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4