Atlanta police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to two murders

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of two people, according to Atlanta police officials.

Authorities were alerted to a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria that was connected to a person wanted for multiple murders and violent crimes in Fulton County and DeKalb Counties.

On Oct. 29, after attempting a traffic stop on Fairburn Rd. at a nearby gas station, a man exited the vehicle and tried to escape.

After a brief chase, the man, later identified as Jadarius Carr was arrested. He faces possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction charges.

Officials say he also has a warrant for aggravated assault with a weapon on March 2 and an arrest warrant for an aggravated assault on Sept. 8.

The arrest warrants from police in Atlanta and East Point were made on Oct. 17.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.