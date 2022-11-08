Car crashes into Cherokee Co. fire station, knocking out power, injuring driver

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver was injured after crashing into a fire station Monday afternoon in Woodstock.

Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services (CCFES) says it will be temporarily moving its units from Fire Station 24 (1000 River Park Blvd.) in the River Park Subdivision after a vehicle went off the road and struck the fire station, a transformer, and the backup generator, leaving the station without primary or backup power.

Officials say the incident happened around 4:42 p.m. Firefighters were inside of the station when they heard a loud explosion. When they rushed outside, they found one vehicle with significant damage and an occupant still inside. There was also fluid on the ground near the car that was on fire.

Firefighters quickly removed the driver and put out the fire. The driver was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Due to the damage done to the transformer and secondary lines that feed the fire station, Cherokee County Fire anticipates the station to be without power for approximately two days while repairs are made.

“Units that are normally housed at this fire station are being relocated to neighboring stations and will continue to be staffed as normal to reduce any disruption in service and response to the community.”

Woodstock Police are investigating what caused the vehicle to crash into the building.

