Cobb County man sentenced to life for beating, raping girlfriend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County man has been sentenced to life without parole for beating and raping his girlfriend.

A Cobb County jury found Frederick Woodard guilty of rape, aggravated assault, strangulation, battery, and harassing communications.

Woodward left his girlfriend nearly 70 “menacing text messages and phone calls” in June 2020. It culminated June with Woodward confronting the victim with a gun at her apartment. He accused her of cheating, then beat her with the gun and raped her over the course of three hours.

Assistant District Attorney Dallas Cox said the woman “bravely stood up, faced him, and showed incredible resilience, courage, and strength for her story to be heard.”

