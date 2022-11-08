Cobb County man sentenced to life for beating, raping girlfriend

(WNEM TV5)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County man has been sentenced to life without parole for beating and raping his girlfriend.

A Cobb County jury found Frederick Woodard guilty of rape, aggravated assault, strangulation, battery, and harassing communications.

Woodward left his girlfriend nearly 70 “menacing text messages and phone calls” in June 2020. It culminated June with Woodward confronting the victim with a gun at her apartment. He accused her of cheating, then beat her with the gun and raped her over the course of three hours.

Assistant District Attorney Dallas Cox said the woman “bravely stood up, faced him, and showed incredible resilience, courage, and strength for her story to be heard.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

court
Gang member sentenced to 10 years for shooting at rivals in Cobb County, officials say

Latest News

Atlanta News First has teams of reporters across the metro area, covering Georgia's historic...
ELECTION DAY LIVE BLOG | Several metro polling places remaining open after 7 p.m.
Sandbags are distributed at Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida
Source: Live 5
“I could be the lucky $1-billion winner” Powerball frenzy takes hold in Atlanta
Children's March, Atlanta
Atlanta children spend Election Day marching, encouraging adults to vote
Good Samaritans help pull woman to safety after her car catches fire
Cobb County police thank good Samaritans who pulled woman from burning vehicle