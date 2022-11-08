Cobb County police thank good Samaritans who pulled woman from burning vehicle

Good Samaritans help pull woman to safety after her car catches fire
Good Samaritans help pull woman to safety after her car catches fire(Atlanta Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several good Samaritans were lauded after helping pull a woman from safety after her car caught fire.

On Sept. 18, Officer Hawkins and several good samaritans had seen the vehicle catch fire along I-285 and 75 and quickly rushed to help.

Officer Hawkins and the good samaritans worked together to get the victim away from the burning vehicle to a safer location where she could be safely treated by medical personnel.

Special thanks to those people who recognized a need for help and pulled over to help another person in need.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Children's March, Atlanta
Atlanta children spend Election Day marching, encouraging adults to vote
Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff, was best known as a member of the hip-hop...
Tickets to Takeoff’s Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena sold out
Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation is trying to make sure that the people they work with,...
Visually-impaired Georgians prepare to hit the polls
DAY OF THE DEAD OAKLAND CEMETERY
Day of the Dead festivals held Sunday in metro Atlanta