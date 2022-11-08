Coweta County gang member pleads guilty in 2018 drive-by murder case

Denarvious Kizavion Carter
Denarvious Kizavion Carter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Coweta County man has pleaded guilty to killing a 19-year-old woman in a 2018 gang killing.

Gangster Killer Bloods member Denarvious Kizavion Carter fired into a home on Savannah Street in Newnan Dec. 20, 2018. The bullets hit 19-year-old Aubria “Bria” Foster in the torso. She died of the wounds later that night. The killing was in retaliation for a gun deal that fell through several months prior. Foster was not involved in the deal; instead, Carter believed the man he was set to purchase the gun from lived in the home.

Carter acted without the knowledge or approval of any higher-ups in the gang. Multiple Facebook messages later revealed his sole intent was to “increase the Violent Crime Index in Meriwether County.”

Carter pleaded guilty to felony murder, six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and four violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

