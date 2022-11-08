The Curderburger is Back!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After what was supposed to be an April Fool’s Day prank became a reality and a guest favorite, Culver’s is bringing back the CurderBurger. The CurderBurger creator, Culver’s Director of Menu Development Quinn Adkins shares how you can try the Cheesy delicacy! For more information visit: culvers.com/locator. Sponsored By: Culver’s Restaurants.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.