Deadly shooting under investigation in Hall County
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting incident that occurred Tuesday morning off of Old Athens Street.
Sheriff’s Office officials say one person has been killed. No further details have been released at this time.
Atlanta News First is working to get more information and will provide updates as soon as we learn more.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.