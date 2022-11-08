ELECTION DAY LIVE BLOG | Several metro polling places remaining open after 7 p.m.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With more than 2.5 million ballots having already been cast, more Georgians are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state’s nationally watched governor’s race and U.S. Senate race, the latter of which could determine the nation’s balance of political power. Here’s the latest Election Day news from around the state of Georgia:

6:29 P.M.

Following an order issued by the DeKalb County Superior Court, DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections is extending voting times until 7:40 p.m. at Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church, 3142 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker.

5:48 P.M.

Hours at the Kennesaw 3A precinct at the Ben Robertson Community Center have been extended until 7:45 p.m. The precinct at the Fair Oaks Community Center will accept in-person voting until 7:06 p.m.

5:19 P.M.

Following an order issued by the DeKalb County Superior Court, DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections is extending voting times at Solid Rock AME Church until 7:39 p.m.

3:22 P.M.

Gabe Sterling, the chief operating officer for the Georgia Secretary of State, tweeted the longest waiting time in Georgia is 10 minutes in Union City.

3:18 P.M.

Gabe Sterling, the chief operating officer for the Georgia Secretary of State, tweeted most polling locations in Georgia have “zero wait.” Average statewide wait times are two minutes, and “counties are still processing voters in about 49 seconds.”

12:25 P.M.

Cobb County has announced that two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election.

Superior Court Judge Gregory Poole signed the order, which will extend the voting hours of the Kennesaw 3A precinct at the Ben Roberston Community Center until 7:45 p.m. The Oregon 03 precinct at the Fair Oaks Community Center will accept in-person voting until 7:06 p.m. Election workers experienced delays in preparing the precinct to open, prompting the request to the judge.

12:12 P.M.

Gabe Sterling, the chief operating officer for the Georgia Secretary of State, tweeted the average statewide waiting time for voters in polling lines was about three minutes.

10:13 A.M.

Poll manager at senior center in Union City reports early-morning problem with some machines. The problem has since been resolved.

10 A.M.

Fulton County election officials announced during a 10 a.m. press conference that two poll workers have been removed because of social media posts. Officials also discussed a problem with approximately 20 voters in Chattahoochee Hills. However, officials said they are pleased overall with preparations for the big day and how the day has started.

ORIGINAL STORY

The nation’s most watched governor’s race features incumbent Republican Brian Kemp facing a re-election challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is seeking to become the nation’s first Black female governor.

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock is in a tight re-election bid for his first, full Senate term against Herschel Walker, the former UGA football legend who has faced a barrage of attacks on his personal character.

On Monday, a new Landmark Communications poll conducted exclusively for Atlanta News First and Peachtree TV showed Kemp leading Abrams among likely voters by a 52-46% margin. Libertarian Shane Hazel is polling at 2% with 1% undecided in the poll of 1,214 likely voters.

Walker and Warnock are virtually tied, with neither approaching a majority to win Tuesday’s election outright. If that trend holds, Warnock and Walker will face each other in a Dec. 6 runoff.

In other downticket statewide races, the poll found Republican Burt Jones leading Democrat Charlie Bailey 50-41%; Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger leading Democrat Bee Nguyen 48-40%, and Attorney General Chris Carr leading Democrat Jen Jordan 47-43%.

Early voting in Georgia shattered virtually every previous record in terms of turnout.

This year’s race between Kemp and Abrams is a rematch of their epic 2018 race, in which they both sought the governor’s mansion, as then-Gov. Nathan Deal was constitutionally prohibited from seeking a third term. Kemp was then secretary of state, while Abrams had just finished up a term as a state House representative from intown Atlanta.

But this year’s rematch is much different from their 2018 encounter. Kemp now has a four-year record as governor of mostly popular conservative philosophies; oversees a strong state economy; and seems to have weathered a blistering attack from former President Donald Trump for not overturning the outcome of state’s 2020 presidential election.

Abrams, meanwhile, has been out of office since 2017 and has consistently trailed in the polls.

In Washington, D.C., there are 50 Republicans in the Senate and 48 Democrats, but the Senate’s two Independents caucus with Democrats, meaning the body is split at 50-50. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, casts any tie-breaking votes.

Warnock won his current seat in a January 2021 runoff against Kelly Loeffler, who had been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the unexpired term of Johnny Isakson, who had resigned due to health reasons. Warnock’s win, along with Jon Ossoff’s ouster of then-incumbent David Perdue, gave Georgia two Democratic U.S. senators for the first time in decades.

