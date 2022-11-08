ENZO Steakhouse & Bar offers special Thanksgiving menu

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanksgiving might be one of the busiest travel days of the year, but if you’re in the Atlanta area with some money to spend, ENZO Steakhouse & Bar is offering a special Thanksgiving menu.

The restaurant in the Town at Trilith is offering a prix fixe menu with signature cocktails, wine and beer, and live music. The menu includes appetizers such as baked wagyu meatballs and entrees such as smoked prime rib. The menu costs $105 for adults and $27 for children 12 and under.

More information can be found here.

