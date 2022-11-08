FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny today; Rain late Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly sunny skies in Atlanta Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 77°

Normal high - 67°

Chance of rain - 0%

Tuesday in Atlanta (Atlanta News First)

What you need to know

Expect nice weather today and Wednesday with a big pattern change on Thursday. What’s left of Subtropical Storm Nicole will track through east Georgia at the end of the week, which will produce rain for north Georgia Thursday night through Friday afternoon. You morning commute will be wet on Friday, which is a First Alert.

Forecast track for Subtropical Storm Nicole (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for Thursday night (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for Friday morning (Atlanta News First)

After the rain ends on Friday, a cold front will move through north Georgia, bringing much colder weather this weekend with highs only in the 50s and freezing temperatures expected for much of metro Atlanta on Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.