FIRST ALERT | Remnants of Nicole to bring soaking rain, breezy winds to North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nicole has strengthened to a 60 MPH tropical Storm this afternoon; tracking towards the Florida Peninsula over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Nicole is forecast to become a Category One hurricane and make landfall on Florida’s Atlantic Coast between Fort Lauderdale and Cape Canaveral Wednesday night. While a hurricane landfalling on the contiguous United States coastline in November is unusual, it has happened before. The most striking example is Hurricane Kate’s landfall along the Florida Panhandle on Nov. 21, 1985.

The remnants of Nicole are forecast to interact with an approaching strong cold front late Thursday, into Friday. Widespread soaking rain and breezy winds are in the First Alert Forecast for all of north Georgia Thursday evening through the Friday morning commute. The risk of severe weather is near zero, but the remaining may be heavy at times and minor road flooding can’t be ruled out.

FIRST ALERT | #Nicole is forecast to bring widespread soaking rains and breezy winds to all of North Georgia Thursday night through Friday morning. @ATLNewsFirst | https://t.co/ljUb1oD5Wf#atlwx #gawx #firstalertatl pic.twitter.com/qW6RYK4hJ5 — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) November 8, 2022

Nearly everyone will see more than an inch of rain between 6 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday. Metro Atlanta is forecast to see 1″ to 3″ of needed rain. A few communities could see nearly four inches of rain by the time all is said and done by midday Friday.

Winds won’t be too much of an issue, but plan on doing yard work this weekend. Considering the time of year, there will be leaves everywhere. Winds will gust greater than 20 MPH Wednesday and Thursday; stronger than 30 MPH Friday.

Much colder, sunnier weather filters in this weekend. You can get updates on Nicole’s track and alerts when rain approaches your neighborhood Thursday evening in the Atlanta News First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.