Free tickets for Takeoff’s Celebration of Life announced for fans in Georgia

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff, was best known as a member of the hip-hop trio Migos.(The Associated Press)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Family, friends, and fans continue to mourn the loss of Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff.

To honor Ball and allow fans to pay their respects, his family will host a special Celebration of Life. Free tickets for the event will be available for Georgia residents Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. via Ticketmaster here. Fans can secure a maximum of two tickets per person.

The Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 at noon at State Farm Arena. Doors open at 11 a.m. State Farm Arena will offer free parking for ticketed guests in the Ruby Lot (100 Baker Street Extension, Atlanta, GA, 30303) until the lot is full.

For additional information, click here.

