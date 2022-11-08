Free tickets for Takeoff’s Celebration of Life announced for fans in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Family, friends, and fans continue to mourn the loss of Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff.

To honor Ball and allow fans to pay their respects, his family will host a special Celebration of Life. Free tickets for the event will be available for Georgia residents Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. via Ticketmaster here. Fans can secure a maximum of two tickets per person.

The Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 at noon at State Farm Arena. Doors open at 11 a.m. State Farm Arena will offer free parking for ticketed guests in the Ruby Lot (100 Baker Street Extension, Atlanta, GA, 30303) until the lot is full.

For additional information, click here.

RELATED STORIES:

Migos rapper Takeoff killed in shooting in Houston, Texas

Atlanta DJ, others mourn death of Migos rapper Takeoff

Autopsy: Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to head, torso

Mural painted of slain Atlanta rapper Takeoff at Old Fourth Ward skatepark

Lawyer creates safety checklist for artists following murder of rapper Takeoff

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.