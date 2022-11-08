Georgia 2022 midterm elections: Full interactive results

Georgia voting
Georgia voting(Gray)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgians headed to the polls Tuesday to continue casting ballots in the state’s historic 2022 midterm elections.

Full interactive results of Georgia’s Nov. 8 elections

The ballot’s major races feature Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp seeking re-election while facing a challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is facing a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker in a race that could determine the Senate’s balance of power.

