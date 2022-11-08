Henry County deputies searching for murder suspect, two arrested for ‘aiding and abetting’

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, Sheriff Reginald Scandrett provided an update on the manhunt for Brentson Bernard Thomas, suspected of killing one man and injuring a detention officer on Friday.

The shooting happened in an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Hopewell Place near Haddon Place Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Police said Thomas, 32, shot the detention officer multiple times.

On Monday, Sheriff Scandrett said that the officer remains in critical condition in the hospital.

Sheriff Scandrett said they made two arrests of people they believed were helping Scandrett evade law enforcement.

Officials said Joseph A. Kimber and Lashonda Y. Lay were in police custody on Monday.

“We strongly believe they aided and abetted and helped in several ways with respect to him evading law enforcement at this timeframe,” said Sheriff Scandrett on Monday.

Officials shared security camera footage they believe shows Thomas and Lay in Atlanta over the weekend.

“It is a very intense investigation at this timeframe. We have very good leads we believe, and we’re working those as we speak and I do not want to compromise those right now,” said Scandrett.

Officials are looking for a third female friend they believe is actively helping Thomas evade law enforcement.

If you have seen Dimarie Ayanna Coulter, 29, you’re encouraged to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 770-288-7108.

Sheriff Scandrett said Brentson is considered armed and dangerous and you should avoid contacting him if you see him.

“If you see this individual, do not approach him. Call 911 because he is considered to be armed and dangerous,” said Scandrett.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.