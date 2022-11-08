“I could be the lucky $1-billion winner” Powerball frenzy takes hold in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Good things come to those who wait. Nearly 10 hours after a processing sales glitch in Minnesota delayed the drawing, Powerball officials say someone bought a winning ticket in Southern California.

Here are the winning numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47 AND 56, and the red Powerball was 10.

The record $2.04 billion ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center outside Los Angeles. While the ticket holder wins big, so does the business, which is set to receive a maximum Powerball bonus of $1 million.

During this historic drawing, Georgia stores also saw some winners. A $1-million prize was sold in Lawrenceville, a $100,000 ticket was sold in Suwanee, and three $50,000 prizes were won around state.

Powerball excitement is prompting some to rethink their participation in the next drawing. Khabrea Payton of Atlanta doesn’t play but says she might make a wager her brother’s birth date.

“My brother’s birthday, I’m not going to say what it is, because that number comes out quite often in a different series. I’m not going to say what it is,” said Payton.

Georgia Lottery says the current Powerball jackpot run, which began in early August, generated nearly $41 million for the agency’s HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs.

“My mom always says I should play. I could be the lucky billion-dollar winner,” said Payton.

Winners have time to claim their prize, but it varies depending on if you purchased your ticket in person or over the Georgia lottery website or app. You have 180 days if you bought a ticket online. In person, 90 days.

