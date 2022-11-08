Poll worker removed in Johns Creek because of social media posts, according to officials

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A poll worker and her son were removed from the Johns Creek voting site shortly before polls opened this morning, according to Fulton County Interim Elections Director Nadine Williams.

Fulton County held a press conference this morning at 10 a.m. to talk about voting in Fulton County.

Fulton County has approximately 800,000 registered voters, 249 polling places, and nearly 3,000 volunteers.

Officials say that a “peer” of the poll worker reported comments made by the woman during a poll worker event and on social media.

Officials looked into the report and contacted the Secretary of State with their concerns. The Secretary of State reportedly agreed with their concern and officials decided to remove the poll worker.

The poll worker and her son, whose position was not defined during the press conference, were removed before polls opened on Tuesday morning.

The pair were not identified and officials say they were not at liberty to report exactly what the comments were. However, they did say that it concerned a threat to election security and may have involved videos and photos that should not have been posted online.

Fulton County election officials also discussed a problem at a poll location in Chattahoochee Hills.

Approximately 20 voters could not vote because records indicated they were registered to vote in Cobb County. Election officials say those voters were given provisional ballots and they are investigating the incident.

Officials say they are pleased overall with how the day has started and no other issues have been reported.

