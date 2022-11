ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Home Improvement Expert Dave White and Fire Safety Merchant Alex Forte, both from The Home Depot, share important tips and best practices for keeping your home and family safe throughout National Fire Prevention Month and beyond. . For more information visit: homedepot.com/firesafetyevent. Sponsored By: The Home Depot.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.