Virginia-Highland neighbors hold meeting to discuss possible redevelopment project

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents in the Northeast Atlanta Virginia-Highland community met with developers Monday at The Bookhouse Pub to learn more about a possible redevelopment project.

Portman Holdings has the vision to create a mixed-use development that includes office and residential buildings near the Beltline on Ponce De Leon Avenue.

The tentative name for the project is Ponce and Ponce.

“Ever since Ponce City Market really got things going and the Beltline turned out to be such a success and amenity for Atlanta,” Mike Greene, with Portman Holdings, said in regards to the area. “We want the office buildings to be iconic, Virginia-Highland is an iconic neighborhood, so they deserve world-class architecture.”

If the redevelopment happens, there would be changes for some of the well-known establishments in that area.

But Greene told Atlanta News First, so far the community has given positive feedback and joined in on the conversation through neighborhood meetings.

“Nothing can really happen unless the neighborhood wants it to happen,” Greene said. “So we’re here asking them if it’s something they like and if not then no harm.”

There will be another community meeting on Wednesday, November 16th.

