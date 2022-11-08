What Georgia voters can expect as they head to the polls Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With new voting laws in place and a record early-voter turnout, Election Day may look different in Georgia on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s election will be the first in Georgia since General Assembly adopted Senate Bill 202 last year, also known as the Election Integrity Act.

The Secretary of State’s office says the law created more ways and days to vote. But it also reduced the number of absentee ballot drop boxes across the state and strengthened some voting requirements.

Governor Brian Kemp has said the new law increases protections at the ballot box, while some democrats argue it violates the voting rights act and the constitution.

“It’s never been easier to vote in Georgia, but it’s hard to cheat,” Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, said Monday night while campaigning with Governor Kemp.

Raffensperger says Georgia voters have already turned out in record numbers, with more than 2.5 million votes already cast.

His office expects even more people to show up to the polls Tuesday.

“We have seen record early voting turnout and planned for high Election Day voter turnout and estimate that more than twice as many Georgians will vote tomorrow as voted on Election Day in 2020,” a spokesman for the Georgia Secretary of States’s Office said. “Any voter worried about long lines at the polls should check their County’s website before going to vote, as many counties publish wait times at their polling locations. I think Georgia voters are highly engaged, and there is a tremendous amount of voter interest in this year’s election. Georgia’s Election Integrity Act created more ways to vote and more days to vote and is one reason why we are seeing such record-breaking turnout levels.”

Georgia voters can check their My Voter page to see their registration, a sample ballot, and voting location before they go to vote.

There are changes from election to election such as when redistricting creates new lines or precincts get changed or polling locations are moved.

