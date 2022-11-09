16-year-old shot near Georgia State University

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager is in the hospital after being shot near Georgia State University.

Police responded to the call just before 7 p.m. Tuesday and found the 16-year-old alert and breathing. The boy was found near the intersection of Decatur Avenue SE and Piedmont Avenue SE, but “preliminary investigation” found that he may have been shot near the intersection of Decatur Avenue SE and Kimball Way SE. Detectives are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

