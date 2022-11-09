Andrew Clyde re-elected to second congressional term

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Republican U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde was re-elected Tuesday night to a second term representing Georgia’s 9th congressional district.

Clyde defeated Democrat Michael Ford in the GOP-leaning district.

Georgia’s 9th district includes numerous suburbs, cities and rural areas northeast of metro Atlanta, including the cities of Toccoa, Dawsonville, Gainesville and Dahlonega. It includes portions of Hall and Forsyth counties, as well as a part of Athens.

