Andrew Clyde re-elected to second congressional term

Georgia’s 9th congressional district includes Gainesville, Dahlonega and a slice of Athens
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Republican U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde was re-elected Tuesday night to a second term representing Georgia’s 9th congressional district.

Full interactive results of Georgia’s Nov. 8 elections

Clyde defeated Democrat Michael Ford in the GOP-leaning district.

Who holds the balance of power? Full interactive results of the nation’s Nov. 8 elections

Georgia’s 9th district includes numerous suburbs, cities and rural areas northeast of metro Atlanta, including the cities of Toccoa, Dawsonville, Gainesville and Dahlonega. It includes portions of Hall and Forsyth counties, as well as a part of Athens.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta News First has teams of reporters across the metro area, covering Georgia's historic...
ELECTION DAY LIVE BLOG | Andrew Clyde, Nikema Williams, David Scott re-elected
David Scott
U.S. Rep. David Scott wins 11th term in Congress
Congresswoman Nikema Williams fights for endometriosis funding
Nikema Williams wins re-election to Georgia’s 5th congressional district
Children's March, Atlanta
Atlanta children spend Election Day marching, encouraging adults to vote