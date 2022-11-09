Atlanta police arrest man who stole Grady Hospital ambulance

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police arrested a man who stole an ambulance from Grady Hospital.

Officers responded to the call at Cheshire Bridge and Monroe Drive around 3:55 a.m. Nov. 7.

Jonathan Williams stole the ambulance from Emory Midtown Hospital. He drove down Piedmont Road and stopped at a Shell gas station, where he was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Williams was charged with theft by taking, a traffic light violation, and failure to maintain lane.

