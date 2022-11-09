Atlanta votes to extend Sunday alcohol sales hours

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voters overwhelmingly decided to extend the hours of when stores can sell alcoholic beverages on Sundays in the city of Atlanta. The referendum passed with over 82% of the votes.

Retail locations will now be allowed to start selling at 11 a.m. and stop at midnight. Previously, they could only sell alcohol from 12:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

In 2018, voters passed the so-called “brunch bill” making it legal for restaurants in Atlanta to start serving alcohol at 11 a.m.

