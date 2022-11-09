Atlanta votes to extend Sunday alcohol sales hours

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voters overwhelmingly decided to extend the hours of when stores can sell alcoholic beverages on Sundays in the city of Atlanta. The referendum passed with over 82% of the votes.

Retail locations will now be allowed to start selling at 11 a.m. and stop at midnight. Previously, they could only sell alcohol from 12:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

In 2018, voters passed the so-called “brunch bill” making it legal for restaurants in Atlanta to start serving alcohol at 11 a.m.

COMPLETE ELECTION 2022 COVERAGE

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Ansley Wine Merchant in Midtown Atlanta
Buy alcohol starting at 11 a.m. on Sundays? It’s on the ballot in Atlanta

Latest News

Gen. John King
Gen. John King elected Georgia’s insurance, fire safety commissioner
From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
Runoff seems imminent between Warnock and Walker in Georgia Senate race
The polls have closed across Connecticut. We’ll have the latest election results here.
Links to November election results for every county in Georgia
Georgia's Attorney General, Chris Carr
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wins re-election bid