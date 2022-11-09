Background actors sought for BET+ series ‘Average Joe’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A BET+ series is looking for background actors in the Atlanta area.

Average Joe will start filming this month and put out a casting call for actors of all genders and ethnicities, specifically looking for “police officer or detective” and “bodyguard/mobster” types.

The Pittsburgh-set series “follows blue-collar plumber, Joseph Washington, who discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret, second life as a drug mule and before he died, stole millions of dollars from the Russian mob. Now the Russians would like their money back and they think Joe knows where it is. A bloody and violent confrontation triggers a chain of events that force Joe and his close-knit circle of family and friends out of their very average and mundane lives into a life or death race against time to find the truth and the millions – or die trying.”

